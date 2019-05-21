Raymond McCord: Loyalist paramilitaries plotting to kill me

High-profile victims’ campaigner Raymond McCord has been warned loyalist paramilitaries are plotting to kill him, he has revealed.

The Belfast man said police alerted him to the new threat against his life and advised him to review personal security arrangements.

But Mr McCord has vowed to press on with a planned High Court action against seven men in connection with the UVF murder of his son more than 21 years ago.

He insisted: “This will not stop me in my campaign for justice for young Raymond, or stop my private civil action. The fight continues.”

Raymond McCord Jnr, 22, was beaten to death before his body was dumped at a quarry outside north Belfast in November 1997.

The killing was carried out by a UVF unit based in the Mount Vernon area of the city.

In 2007 a major police ombudsman investigation established Special Branch officers colluded with the gang behind the murder.

The victim’s father has been an outspoken critic of the loyalist paramilitaries involved, resulting in him receiving a number of threat messages over the years.

Mr McCord said he was contacted again by the police on Monday, and issued with the warning when he attended a PSNI station in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

The 65-year-old campaigner, who is recovering from surgery to remove his gallbladder, said he was given advice on his future movements.

He confirmed however, that a lawsuit seeking damages over his son’s murder will continue.

Police declined to confirm or deny whether any warning was made.