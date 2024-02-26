Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Inspector Walls said: “Detectives conducted a number of searches at properties in the Omagh and Londonderry area earlier today, Monday 26th February.

“Following these searches, three men, aged 55, 22 and 35, were arrested in connection with terrorism related offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They all remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

Dungiven Security Alert

Detective Inspector Walls added that a “policing operation remains in place this morning in the Foreglen Road area of Dungiven, as enquiries continue in relation to the ongoing security alert, which began on Saturday 24th February”.

He added that “Diversions are currently in place at the junctions with Ballyhanedin Road and Muldonagh Road.

“Yesterday evening, Sunday 25th February, officers recovered a viable Improvised Explosive Device in the Curragh Road area of Dungiven, which was made safe, and removed for further forensic examination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Walls added: “I would like to thank members of the public affected by this ongoing incident for their patience, and I would ask anyone with any information that could help with our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1210 of 24/02/23."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In a statement East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has condemned those responsible for the Dungiven pipe bomb which sparked a security alert that was in place for much of Sunday and Monday.

The viable device was discovered in the Curragh Road area of the town, but was later made safe by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “To disrupt and distress an entire community – many of whom had to be moved from their houses as a precaution – is a despicable and reckless act.

“Those responsible represent no-one in this area and have no support whatsoever.