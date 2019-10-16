REACTION: Investigation ongoing after 'reckless series of events' leaves one man shot and another with head injuries

Police are appealing for information after incidents last night in south Armagh where one man was assaulted and a second male sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has strongly condemned the shooting incident.

Two men have been taken to hospital following an incident in Forkhill, County Armagh, Northern Ireland.' Picture By: Arthur Allison.

"I utterly condemn this horrendous incident. There is no place for guns in our society," he said.

"The area is in shock over what has happened. This was a savage attack and something we do not want in our communities.

"There is no justification for this shooting and when guns are taken onto our streets there is a risk that anyone could be injured or killed.

"I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police and help get these dangerous criminals off our streets and away from our communities."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of an assault in the Park Urney area of Forkhill.' Picture By: Arthur Allison.

Earlier Detective Inspector Handley said: "Shortly before 6:20pm, we received a report that a number of men, possibly up to four, arrived by vehicle in Park Urney in Forkhill and attacked a parked car.

"The male occupant of this vehicle, aged 54, managed to get out but, as he attempted to run away, he was assaulted.

"We believe he may have been struck on the head with a firearm, and subsequently sustained minor cuts to his head.

"As he continued to run away, he was chased by his attackers. One of the suspects, aged 37, is reported to have fallen and sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach.

“At around 6:31pm, it was reported this injured male who sustained a gunshot wound was driven to Daisy Hill Hospital in a blue Honda Accord where he was left outside before the vehicle sped off.

"At around 8:20pm, it was reported that a Blue Honda Accord had been discovered burnt out in Mourne View Park in Newry.

“Both victims were taken to hospital last night.

"The man who sustained the head injuries has since been released, while the second male who sustained a gunshot wound has undergone surgery and remains in hospital this morning where his condition is described as critical but stable.

“This was a reckless series of events and it only by sheer luck that we are not dealing with a tragic situation today.

“Two men ended up in hospital, however, anyone who was in the vicinity last night could well have been caught up in this and injured.

“Our investigation into these incidents is underway and we are working to establish a motive for what occurred.

“I want to take this opportunity to make a number of appeals this morning and urge anyone with information that may help our investigation to pick up the phone and tell us what you know.

“Were you in Park Urney in Forkhill last night between 6pm and 6:30pm? Did you see a Blue Honda Accord in the Park Urney area of Forkhill, or in the Hospital Road area in Newry around 6:30pm; or did you capture this vehicle on your dash cam? Did you see what occurred?

“Were you at Daisy Hill Hospital last night around 6:30pm? Did you see anything out of the ordinary, in particular a Blue Honda Accord in the Accident & Emergency area and, finally, were you in the Mourne View Park area of Newry around 8:15pm night where a Blue Honda Accord was found burnt out? Did you see any suspicious activity, including vehicles or persons?

“If you have information, please call our detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1628 of 15/10/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.