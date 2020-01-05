Reading glasses, internet router, Amazon Fire tablet stolen in early morning burglary - police appeal for witnesses

Detectives investigating a burglary at a house on Jamaica Street in north Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: "The burglary, which was reported to us shortly before 8.30am yesterday (Saturday, 4th January), is believed to have occurred during the early hours of the morning, between 4am and 5:30am.

Jamaica street - Google maps

"Damage was caused to a television set while an Amazon Fire Tablet (7'' display), a pair of reading glasses, a sum of money and an internet router were stolen.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Jamaica Street area between 4am and 5:30am yesterday and who noticed anything unusual, including any suspicion persons, or anyone with information about this crime to call us.

"I would also urge anyone who is offered any items for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to those reported stolen, to call our detectives on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 376 of 04/01/20."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.