Remains recovered as Irish police carry out an extensive search of an area of open ground in Donabate in a search for missing boy

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 14:07 BST
An excavator is used as Gardai search on open ground in Donabate for a missing boy who is feared deadplaceholder image
Irish police believe they have uncovered the skeletal remains of a child who has been missing for years following a search in the Donabate area of Co Dublin.

Daniel Aruebose has been missing for several years but would have been seven years old if he was alive today.

It comes after concerns for the boy were raised by the Irish child and family agency Tusla on August 29.

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police service, began carrying out an extensive search of an area of open ground in Donabate from September 1.

That search resulted in the discovery of human skeletal remains on Wednesday, which gardai believe belong to Daniel but formal identification and DNA analysis will now take place.

The remains will be subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site.

