Remand prisoner who had been on the run is back behind bars

A remand prisoner accused of a string of burglaries in the Glens who had been on the run from jail after getting out to attend his brother’s funeral is back behind bars.

David Anthony Connors (28), of Old Forge in Dunmurry near Belfast, faces 18 charges including burglaries in Cushendun, Cushendall and Carnlough in May this year when items taken included car keys and bottles of gin and vodka.

There is a co-accused who is also in custody on remand - Michael Thomas Cullen (23), of Lagmore Dale, Dunmurry.

A court in May was told that at the time of the alleged burglary blitz Connors had been “released on compassionate bail” from prison. Then on October 1, a court heard, he had been released again from prison and was unlawfully at large. Connors had been unlawfully at large for a number of weeks since Thursday September 27.

Defence solicitor John Murphy had told a court on November 19 Connors was still at large at that stage.

However, on December 17, Connors appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison along with his co-accused. Both cases were adjourned to January.