Renewed appeal for information after ‘reckless’ arson attack

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of an arson attack in west Belfast.

A vehicle was set alight in the Belfield Heights area in the early hours of January 3, 2017, in what police described as “an incredibly reckless act”,

The family car was completely destroyed by the fire which also spread to the family home, causing significant damage.

Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan said: “Even though a year has passed, our investigation is ongoing. During this serious incident, we believe that a male poured fuel across the bonnet and roof of a white BMW X5, before setting it alight.

“Had anyone been in the property at the time, their lives would undoubtedly have been in danger. The ground floor of the home, contents and personal items belonging to the parents and the children who live there were completely destroyed.” Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact officers in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 84 of 03/01/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.