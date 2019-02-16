Report of shot fired in west Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a shot being fired in west Belfast last night (Friday).

At around 10pm, a man heard someone at his front gate in Amcomri Street and when he went to check he saw a male dressed in black carrying a small firearm.

The man dropped to the floor before hearing what sounded like a shot being fired. He was not injured and no damage was caused to the property.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to call detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1649 15/02/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.