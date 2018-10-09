Reports link gun victim to Gerry Adams’ car attack

A man shot and injured in west Belfast on Sunday night is reported to have been questioned about an attack on Gerry Adams car earlier this year.

The victim was attacked in the Norglen Road area of Turf Lodge around 11.30pm

CCTV footage of the attack on Gerry Adams' home

Police said the wounded man, who is aged in his 30s, suffered “life changing injures” as a result of the paramilitary style shooting.

On Tuesday, the Irish News reported that the victim had been questioned by police about an incident at the home of the former Sinn Fein president three months ago.

CCTV captured the moment a large industrial firework was thrown from a moving car as it drove past the west Belfast property on July 13.

The home of Sinn Fein’s Bobby Storey was attacked with a similar device the same evening.

There is no suggestion that the shooting on Sunday night and the incidents in July are connected.

Those responsible for the Turf Lodge shooting are also believed to have been responsible for firing a shot through the window of a nearby Sinn Fein constituency office immediately afterwards.

Pat Sheehan MLA, whose office was targeted, described those behind the shootings as “reckless”.

He said: “The people who carried out this attack have left a man with potentially life-changing injuries/

“They then recklessly fired a shot across the road and through the window of my constituency office, endangering anyone who may have been in the vicinity.”

Mr Sheehan added: “That is an attack on the democratically expressed wishes of the people of his area. Sinn Féin will not be deterred by this mindless attack from providing services to the people of Turf Lodge and west Belfast by the thugs who carried out this attack.”

SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said such attack have no place in our society “and must stop immediately.”

Cllr Attwood said; “Those taking the law into their own hands must themselves be brought to justice.

“People in west Belfast have the right to live free from this type of vigilantism that does nothing to right wrongs but merely causes more irreparable damage to our community.”

A PSNI spokesman has appealed for information.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 467 8/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”