Reports of major traffic incident in north Belfast

Reports are emerging from councillors in north Belfast of a traffic incident involving multiple vehicles.

The extent of any injuries which might have occurred are not yet known, with emergency services having provided very little information.

All that is known from official sources at time of writing is that the fire brigade attended the scene at 6.55pm on the Crumlin Road, near the Ardoyne shops, and that police had described the incident as a “road traffic collision”.

However, the SDLP councillor Paul McCusker has said: “The scenes from the road traffic accident can’t be described as anything other than carnage. “I would ask everyone to be patient while the road remains closed and to give the emergency services space to do their job.”

Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy told the News Letter: “There has been a serious collision involving multiple cars and a number of people injured.”

Images now filtering through from the scene show multiple vehicles badly damaged, including one upside down.

More to follow shortly.