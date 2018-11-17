Reports of shots being fired

Police are appealing for information after a report of a shooting incident at residential premises in the Closnamona Court area of west Belfast yesterday (Friday 16th November).

Detective Sergeant Doherty said: “Sometime between 1.30am and 6am, it was reported that a shot was fired at a house in the area.

“It is believed that a shotgun was used during the incident. Damage was caused to the front door of the property. No one was injured but a female resident was left badly shaken.

“We are also investigating a possible link to a report of a car being damaged at the Aitnamona Crescent area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The rear windscreen of a car parked in the area was damaged. One man was arrested in relation to the damaged vehicle but was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information about these incidents or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 166 17/11/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”