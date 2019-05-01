Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean fined £300 for driving offences

Londonderry footballer James McClean has been fined £300 for driving without insurance or a licence.

The Republic of Ireland international also received six penalty points.

McClean admitted the two driving offences on June 28, last year.

Londonderry Magistrate’s Court heard the offences came to light following a damage only accident on the Victoria Road.

Police did not attend the accident as no one had sustained any injuries.

However, as police inquiries into the accident continued they discovered that the 30-year-old Stoke City player had no insurance.

It was also revealed that McClean had not re-applied for his licence after being disqualified from driving in 2015.

During police interview, McClean made full admissions to the offences.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client had just bought the car and had insurance on his previous vehicle.

He said the accident was not his fault and he apologised for the offences.

Mr MacDermott said McClean was ‘a fine ambassador for the city’ and engaged in a lot of charity work.

He added his client was ‘mortified to be in this position’

District Judge Barney McElholm said there was a school of thought that believed fines should be heavier for those on higher incomes.

However, he said in this case he did not believe in that having read about the footballer’s work with local charities.