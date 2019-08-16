Republican jailed for 1998 Army corporals’ murders dies

A west Belfast republican who was jailed for life for his part in one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles has died.

Alex Murphy, thought to have been aged in his early 60s, passed away at his home on the Falls Road on Thursday.

He was one of two men who received life sentences for the brutal murders of corporals David Howes, 23, and Derek Wood, 24, in March 1988.

The two young soldiers were set upon by a crowd after they drove into the path of a republican funeral.

Television cameras caught the horrific scenes as they were dragged from their car, stripped, beaten and shot.

Murphy was released in 1998 under the terms of the Belfast Agreement.