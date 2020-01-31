‘Republican sources’ claims about stolen gun prove false

A high-powered Glock pistol found in the possession of Belfast republican Patrick Fitzpatrick had not been stolen from a PSNI officer as frequently reported, police have revealed.

Quoting “republican sources” a number of media outlets have repeatedly referred to the gun – which was recovered during searches following the murder of Kevin McGuigan in August 2015 – as having been stolen from a PSNI vehicle in 2004.

A Glock pistol similar to the one found in the possession of Patrick Fitzpatrick. Pacemaker Belfast

On Friday, a PSNI spokesman told the News Letter the Glock found in Patrick Fitzpatrick’s possession in 2015 was “not PSNI issue”.

The republican credited the bulletproof vest he was wearing as having saved his life during a murder bid in the Short Strand area of the city last Saturday.

When Mr Fitzpatrick was convicted in relation to possession of the firearm with intent in August 2016, it was stressed in court that the Glock pistol was not connected to the McGuigan murder.

Almost immediately after the existence of the Fitzpatrick gun was made public, republican sources began providing elaborate accounts of how the Glock had been stolen from a police vehicle while searches were being carried out in relation to the Northern Bank robbery.

The year prior to the Fitzpatrick arrest, allegations that republicans were conspiring to smuggle Glock pistols into Northern Ireland – after the Provisional IRA’s 1997 ceasefire – were broadcast by the BBC’s Spotlight team.

During an interview with the programme, US businessman Mike Logan claimed he sent guns to a former top IRA figure who is now a key Sinn Fein representative in Belfast. Mr Logan said the weapons were dispatched at the request of Sean ‘Spike’ Murray.

Following the BBC documentary, the PSNI confirmed it had reopened its probe, saying: “PIRA gun-running from Florida is now subject to reinvestigation which will include an examination of existing evidence together with the examination of any potential new evidence that has come to light in the last few days.”

At the time, Mr Murray denied any wrong-doing and said the allegations made against him were “without foundation”.

In August 2016, Patrick Fitzpatrick, then aged 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a Glock pistol and ammunition with intent and served two years in prison with a further two years on licence. The origins of the gun in question have not been revealed.

A police file in relation to the Florida smuggling allegations was forwarded to the PPS in June 2018. In November 2018, a PPS spokeswoman told the News Letter that after “careful consideration” of the available evidence, it had been concluded “that this is insufficient to meet the Test for Prosecution”.