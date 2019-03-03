Republican terrorists blamed for threatening railway workers with firearm

Republican terrorists have been blamed for an incident which saw railway workers threatened with a firearm.

It happened at around 11am on Saturday morning at the railway crossing in Lake Street, Lurgan where a planned closure was in place for a track replacement.

PSNI Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor said: “A number of individuals carrying out work on the railway line at Lake Street were approached by a male who was allegedly armed with a firearm. This male threatened the workers before making off.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart condemned what she called “republican terrorists” for halting work on the railway line.

She said: “Once again we have republicans who are not representative of the people of Lurgan. Everyone will be aware that the railway line is closed for upgrade with £11.9 million investment yet we have despicable individuals who today approached the workers on the track and threatened them with a firearm.

“The people of the area will not allow this small nucleus of people to drag Lurgan back to the dark days.”

Sinn Fein’s Keith Haughian commented: “The company doing the work to the lines have agreed to carry out significant work to a local GAA club free of charge and this is how these people repay the firm’s workers.

“It is long past time these individuals wised up and got off the backs of the people of north Lurgan.”