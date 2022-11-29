PSNI

In a statement the PSNI say they have arrested three men following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in Springfarm Heights, Newry, in the early hours of this morning ( Tuesday 29th November ).

They say it was reported that three masked and armed men entered the property through a window at around 2.45am and attacked a male occupant with baseball bats and an iron bar.

He was struck a number of times by the intruders before managing to escape from the house to shout for help.

The men then took keys to a red Vauxhall Crossland car from the house and left the scene in the vehicle.

A short time later information was received from an off duty police officer that a car matching the description of the stolen car had crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

Officers assisted by a police dog attended and three men were arrested in the vicinity of the crashed car.

The men, aged 27, 30 and 33, remain in custody at this time after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and aggravated taking and driving away.