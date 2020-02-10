Residents escape injury as shots fired inside home by two masked men - police appeal for information

Two masked men fired a volley of shots inside a NI home on Sunday night - but residents escaped injury.

Police were called to the scene at 11.30pm last night, February 9 in the Loughanhill Park area of Coleraine.

Loughanhill Park - Google maps

Inspector Martin Mullan said: "At approximately 11.30pm on Sunday, 9 February, we received a report that two masked men had entered a property in the area and fired a number of shots.

"We are extremely lucky that no-one was injured as a result of this incident which occurred in a residential area. Whoever carried out this reckless act showed total disregard for both those inside the property and local residents.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information that could assist police with their enquiries to contact police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1782 of 9/2/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."