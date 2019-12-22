Revealed: Lethal array of weapons used in 77 paramilitary attacks

Knuckle dusters, baseball bats, hammers and guns have been used by paramilitaries in attacks across Northern Ireland in 2019.

Some 77 people were targeted by both dissident republican and loyalist groups over the course of the year.

There were 60 casualties of assaults, up from 54 last year, as well as 17 shootings, down from 21 last year.

According to PSNI statistics, republican groups carried out more of the shootings (14), compared to loyalist groups (two), while loyalist groups carried out more of the assaults (43) compared to republican groups (18).

Six of the 60 people targeted in assaults were under 18, while the remainder of the victims were adults.

The most commonly used weapon was baseball bats, often along with iron bars and hammers.

However, in response to a Freedom of Information request by the PA news agency, the PSNI revealed a variety of weapons used, including flick sticks, wrenches, knuckle dusters, pick axe handles, wooden poles and even scaffolding poles.

The level of injuries varied from bruising to broken bones and multiple shotgun wounds.

One victim in 2019 was left with a broken left shoulder, stab wounds to the back, swelling to the leg and a laceration to the head while another suffered gunshot wounds to both ankles.

Paramilitary groups refer to these attacks, which often involve victims being shot in the knees and/or ankles and elbows, as “punishments”.

However, a senior police officer described the justification attempts as “fantasy”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Raymond Murray emphasised that the PSNI is the “only legitimate provider of law and order”.

“There is no justifying these attacks, they are barbaric,” he said.

“Those who continue to believe in the use of violence, from whatever criminal grouping, do so to cement their own status and exert control, in acceptance of the fact that they are victimising their own communities.

“Paramilitaries peddle the fantasy that they exist to protect or defend the community but the reality is that they are driven by their own self-interest.

“They show cowardice in the way they fail to make themselves accountable and continue to carry out acts of violence despite having little community support. These hypocrites acting as judge, jury and, in instances, executioner do not represent the interests of any community.”