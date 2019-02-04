Ring box containing locks of hair handed into P.S.N.I.

A ring box containing locks of hair was found and handed into police in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The box was found on High Street in Omagh, Co. Tyrone and the P.S.N.I. is determined to find the owner.

The ring box containing the locks of hair.

"I know that someone, somewhere will be relieved to learn that this keepsake has been found and handed in to Omagh Police Station," wrote a P.S.N.I. officer on social media.

"I still have some locks of hair from the first time my daughter had her hair cut," added the officer.

"If this ring box belongs to you - it was found on High Street, Omagh, on Saturday - then please get in touch via 101 and quote reference CC766 of February 4 2019."

The P.S.N.I. said, if successful, they would like to share the story behind the ring box and its contents with people on social media.

"If you’re willing to share we’d love to know the story behind this. As always many, many thanks to the person (M.L.) who lifted this and brought it into the station."