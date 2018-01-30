Rise in kids with blades

Thousands of children were found by police to have been carrying knives in England and Wales last year as the number of under 18s caught with blades rose for the fourth consecutive year.

An estimated 4,290 10 to 17-year-olds received either a caution or sentence for knife possession in the year ending June 2017.

The Ministry of Justice figure represented a 61% increase in those dealt with over the same period in 2013.

There are 36 different areas of the country where at least one child of nine or younger has needed hospital treatment for an “assault with a sharp object” – including nine in London, four in Yorkshire and four in the North-East of England.

Between 2012/13 and 2016/17, more than 18,000 people were admitted to hospital with injuries of this nature in English hospitals – over 3,300 of which were children and young people aged 19 and under, almost one in five cases.

Nationally, London has by far the worst problem for young people of 19 and under being attacked in this way – there were 1,446 victims aged 10 to 19, around 30% of the 4,869 cases recorded.

Scottish police figures obtained by Johnston Press shows 80 children had knives on school premises, and 19 others used them in “other criminal activity” between April and December last year.