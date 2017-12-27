Rise in number of paramilitary attacks

Paramilitaries have carried out 272 so-called punishment attacks in Northern Ireland over the last three years, it has emerged.

Some 95 assaults and shootings were carried out by loyalists and republicans from November 2016-October 2017; up from 89 in 2015/16 and 88 in 2014/15.

The figures – obtained from the PSNI by DUP MP Jim Shannon – are broken down by parliamentary constituency and reveal that Belfast West had the highest number of attacks (55) over the three-year period.

A total of 20 attacks were recorded in the constituency in 2016/17, up from 17 the previous year.

Belfast North saw the second highest number of paramilitary-style attacks (15) in 2016/17, followed by East Antrim with 10 attacks.

Strangford saw the biggest rise in attacks over the last year, with 10 recorded in 2016/17, compared to three over the previous 12-month period.

There were no recorded attacks in either Fermanagh-South Tyrone or Newry and Armagh over the past three years.

The figures do not include killings resulting from paramilitary attacks, which police classify as security-related deaths.