Road closed after emergency services rush to report of a suspicious object in Coleraine

Police are currently attending a report of a suspicious object located in the Orchardville area of Coleraine on Tuesday 9th September.

A PSNI spokesman asks motorists ‘to avoid the area’.

The news comes after a second security alert is continuing in Craigavon, Co Armagh with the discovery of suspicious devices on Monday evening.

Closed Road sign indicating no entry or through road

The second alert was declared in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Aldervale after an unknown item was thrown at a police car.

Cordons are in place on the Tullygalley Road.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area and police remain at the scene.