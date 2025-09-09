Road closed after emergency services rush to report of a suspicious object in Coleraine
A PSNI spokesman asks motorists ‘to avoid the area’.
The news comes after a second security alert is continuing in Craigavon, Co Armagh with the discovery of suspicious devices on Monday evening.
The second alert was declared in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Aldervale after an unknown item was thrown at a police car.
Cordons are in place on the Tullygalley Road.
Police have asked the public to avoid the area and police remain at the scene.
A man has been arrested and remains in police custody.