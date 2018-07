Roads have been closed amid a security alert is ongoing in Co Antrim, the PSNI has confirmed.

The alert was sparked by the discovery of what police described as a “suspicious object”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Whitewell Road area of Newtownabbey following the discovery of a suspicious object.

“Diversions are in place at the junction of Arthur Bridge and Whitewell Road.

“Motorists should seek alternative routes.”