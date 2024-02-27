All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Roads closed last night at Magilligan Point after a security alert initiated when what is believed to be a historic piece of munition found

Police last night were rushed to a security alert in the Point Road area of Magilligan.
By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Feb 2024, 07:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement said that a road closure and cordons were in place due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

Motorists and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

A further update will be provided in due course.