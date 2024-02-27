Roads closed last night at Magilligan Point after a security alert initiated when what is believed to be a historic piece of munition found
Police last night were rushed to a security alert in the Point Road area of Magilligan.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI statement said that a road closure and cordons were in place due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.
Motorists and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.
A further update will be provided in due course.