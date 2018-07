The Whitewell Road has been reopened to traffic after a security alert in the region.

The road was closed from the Antrim Road to Arthur Bridge for a number of hours following the discovery of what police branded a “suspicious object.”

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Security alert on Whitewell Road in Newtownabbey has now ended. “Suspicious object examined and declared to be a hoax. All roads in area now reopened to traffic.”