Robber armed with Stanley knife demanded cash from staff

Detectives are appealing for information after an attempted robbery at commercial premises at Coagh Street, Cookstown yesterday.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: “It was reported that a male, armed with a Stanley knife, entered the premises at around 1.40pm and demanded money from staff. No money was handed over and the man left the shop empty handed, running from the scene in the direction of Coagh Crescent.

“The suspect is described as being around 6’ 2” tall and of muscular build with thick black eyebrows and is reported to have worn grey tracksuit bottoms, a short black anorak-type coat, a black woollen hat, gloves and had his face covered with a black-coloured scarf.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone with information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Cookstown on 101 quoting reference number 857 23/11/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

