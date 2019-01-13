Robber hunted after knife raid at Belfast shop

Police are hunting a man who robbed a shop in Belfast city centre armned with a kitchen knife.

Just after 9.30pm on Saturday police received a that a masked man had entered a shop in the High Street area brandishing what was described as a 8’ kitchen knife. He is reported to have threatened a staff member at knife point, demanding money before fleeing with a sum of money.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Maguire said: “The suspect is described as being 5’ 11’’ tall, of a thin build and wore a navy jack with the hood up and had a blue and white scarf covering his face. He is reported to have spoken with a southern Irish accent

“While the staff member was not physically harmed, they have been left badly shaken. This was someone who was simply doing their job at their place of work when what must have been a terrifying ordeal occurred.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the High Street area between 9.25pm and 9.35pm and saw a man matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who knows anything about this crime to call detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1122 of 12/01/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.