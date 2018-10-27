Robbers, armed with a hammer, demand cash from till

Hooded armed robbers demanded cash from a till at a shop in Belfast.

The attempted armed robbery happened at a shop in Cavenish St in west Belfast on Thursday night, say the PSNI.

Police dealt with a number of anti-social incidents in the town.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 8:30pm two males, one armed with a hammer, entered the premises and demanded money from the till.

“Both males made off empty handed in the direction of Earlscourt Street.

“Both males are described as being in their late teens.

“The male with the hammer is described as being approximately 5’8” - 5’9” tall, of medium build and was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up and a striped scarf covering his face.

“The second male is described as being slightly shorter, of medium build and wearing a blue tracksuit with the hood up and a scarf covering his face.”

Detective Sergeant McPhillips is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact Detectives in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1237 25/10/18.

He said: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”