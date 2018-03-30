Robbers threatened service station staff with bat

Detectives are investigating a robbery in north Belfast on Wednesday night.

At around 9.50pm two men entered a service station on Lanark Way. The pair threatened staff with a bat before making off with a sum of cash.

The two female staff members and three customers who were in the store at the time were not injured.

A stolen blue Citreon C4 Grand Picasso, believed to have been used by the robbers, was later found abandoned in the Divis area. It has been seized for forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “We are investigating a possible link between this incident and an earlier attempted robbery at an off licence on the Falls Road during which an attempt was made to smash through the security door.

“I am appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about this crime to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 1478 28/03/18.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.