Romanian woman to stand trial on trafficking charges

A 30-year-old woman is to stand trial later this year on charges brought under the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act.

Elena-Cristina Cazacu, a Romanian national with an address at Beechland Way in Lisburn, appeared in court where she denied charges brought under the 2015 Act.

Cazacu was charged with four separate human trafficking offences, namely that on four occasions she ‘arranged or facilitated the travel’ of a woman, with a view to the woman being exploited.

The charges all relate to the same person, and the dates of the alleged offences in 2017 are January 13, February 4, March 1 and March 28.

Cazacu was also charged with converting criminal property – namely converting £2,890 in cash by making Moneygram transfers – on dates between January 20, 2017 and April 14, 2017.

Via a translator, Cazacu replied “no” when each charge was put to her.

The week-long trial will commence at Belfast Crown Court on May 20.