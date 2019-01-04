Rooms ransacked in Larne burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at residential premises in the Mill Road area of Larne yesterday (Thursday).

Detective Sergeant Miller said: “Sometime between 10.30am and 12.15pm, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. A sum of money was taken during the incident and a number of rooms were ransacked.”

“Enquiries area continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 457 3/1/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.