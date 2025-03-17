Saint Patrick's Day: PSNI ask parents to make children aware of the 'consequences of drinking too much or becoming involved in anti-social behaviour'

Police have asked ‘parents and guardians to talk with to their young people about staying safe’ on Saint Patrick’s Day.

In a statement online – and issued a ahead of St Patrick’s Day’ they said: ‘If your children are planning to attend events or celebrate with friends, ask them where they are going and what their plans are.

‘Please remind them of the consequences of drinking too much or becoming involved in anti-social behaviour.

‘We will be out on patrol and will seize alcohol from anyone underage or drinking in the street.