Samurai sword wielding man robs N.I. off-licence

The P.S.N.I. are investigating a report of a man armed with a samurai sword robbing an Northern Ireland off-licence.

It was reported that a man armed with a samurai sword entered an off licence on the Woodstock Road at around 8.45pm and demanded cash from staff.

The alleged robbery occurred on Sunday.

A sum of money was handed over before the man left on foot in the direction of the Cregagh Road.

The man was described as being around 5’8” tall, approximately 40 years-old and was of thin build with dark facial stubble.

The man wore a grey coloured flat cap, a black raincoat and a dark coloured plaid shirt.

The sword was described as being around two foot long with a black handle and black blade.

There were no injuries reported to the staff members.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who can assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1840 15/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.