Saoirse Smyth: Missing 28-year-old may have been murdered, say detectives as they renew appeal for information

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Saoirse Smyth more than a year-and-a-half ago say she may have been murdered.

Officers from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have today appealed for anyone with information in relation to the 28-year-old’s whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce, the senior investigating officer in the disappearance of Saoirse Smyth, has appealed for witnesses to come forward.' Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Saoirse was last seen on 11 April 2017, and although there are a number of lines of enquiry, detectives have said “the potential exists for Saoirse to have been murdered.”

Detectives will be carrying out enquiries in Newry today, and placing posters in significant retail areas in a bid to reach anyone who may have any information about Saoirse’s disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “It has been 575 days since Saoirse Smyth was last seen on 11 April 2017 and the 28-year-old’s family have been left devastated by her disappearance.

“Saoirse had very distinctive red hair and was seen in Belfast on the day she disappeared. I believe that later that day, she then returned to Omeath where she was living at the time.

Saoirse Smyth, 28, has not made any contact with her family or friends since April 2017.

“To this day Saoirse has not had any contact with her friends or family since the day she disappeared, including on birthdays and Christmases. This is very unusual for Saoirse and while we are keeping an open mind, we believe that she may have been murdered.

“Detectives will be carrying out enquires in Newry today. We believe that someone in the local area may have information about Saoirse’s disappearance.

“Saoirse often commuted from Belfast to Omeath through Newry and used a number of local taxi companies.

“We will not give up investigating what happened to Saoirse and we are working closely with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information about Saoirse’s disappearance to come forward.

“Saoirse was a daughter, sister and granddaughter and her family deserve to know what has happened to her.”

Anyone with information about Saoirse’S disappearance is asked to contact detectives at the incident room, Ladas Drive on 101 or +4428 9070 0355 if calling from RoI.

Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.