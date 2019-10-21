Saoradh ban for Lyra McKee riot accused

A man accused of rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead is banned from any activities associated with a dissident republican political party, a High Court judge has ordered.

The prohibition on involvement in the affairs of Saoradh was imposed on 39-year-old Christopher Gillen as he was granted bail on charges linked to the disorder in Londonderry.

Journalist Lyra McKee

Prosecutors claimed he threw at least six petrol bombs at police lines during the disturbances in the Creggan estate on April 18.

Four vehicles were hijacked in the unrest said to have been led by members of the New IRA.

A number of shots were also fired by an unidentified gunman, one of which fatally wounded Ms McKee.

Gillen, from Balbane Pass in the city, is not accused of any offences directly connected to the 29-year-old journalist’s killing.

He faces charges of riotous assembly, petrol bomb offences, and the hijacking and arson of a tipper truck.

A Crown lawyer argued that CCTV evidence links him to the general disturbances through clothing worn by one of the suspected rioters.

Footage obtained from an MTV documentary crew allegedly shows Gillen in Saoradh’s offices earlier that day, the court heard.

It was claimed that he was one of the men introduced to presenter Reggie Yates.

Later, a masked man at the scene of the rioting was dressed in matching clothing, according to the prosecution.

Gillen is also believed to have used his hand to shield the face of another, unmasked man who approached the MTV crew.

“It’s the prosecution claim that this applicant was a central figure during the disorder later that night,” the Crown lawyer submitted.

“At least 20 petrol bombs were thrown at two police Land Rovers, with a deliberate focus on short range.

“Police say this applicant, Christopher Gillen, threw at least six of them.”

Opposing bail, the barrister claimed there was a risk of reoffending if the accused was released.

He also contended: “The footage demonstrates his involvement in the orchestration of violence immediately prior to the shots fired that (fatally injured) Lyra McKee.”

Defence counsel Sean Doherty disputed the evidence against his client.

With no civilian witnesses, he insisted: “You have a case against this man that falls far short of what possibly could (lead to) a conviction.”

Mr Doherty further argued that any trial well not take place until well into next year.

Based on that potential delay, and issues surrounding Gillen’s family, Mr Justice Honer decided to grant bail on strict terms.

Gillen was told he cannot enter the Creggan area or interfere with any police search operation, and must not go within 500 metres of any march, rally or protest.

The judge also ordered: “You will not be able to engage in any Saoradh activities, either directly or indirectly.”