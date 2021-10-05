Sarah Everard was kidnapped raped and murdered by serving Met office Wayne Couzens in London. Photo: PA Wire

The PSNI says that the new information has just been released today and is in addition to earlier details it had already released for the past five years.

Under Freedom of Information the PSNI had already revealed that a total of four officers had internal complaints relating to sexual misconduct upheld, over the past five years and that a total of two officers were dismissed for internal sexual misconduct matters. Over the past five years a total of 39 officers were subject to internal investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct.

A PSNI spokeswoman told the News Letter today that since the 2020/21 figures were released, another PSNI officer has been dismissed and that further six officers under investigation have resigned. A further six cases are still ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, Head of the Public Protection Branch said: “The tragic death of Sarah Everard has firmly placed a spotlight on violence and intimidation against women and girls for all. This is a priority for the Police Service, and we are working with partners to provide a whole systems approach to combatting this in our communities, currently leading on the creation of the first PSNI VIAWG strategy for Northern Ireland.

“A literature review is underway to better understand VIAWG in a Northern Ireland context and a working group has been set up by the Police Service to garner feedback and guidance from key agencies including Women’s Aid and Victim Support.

“We are working closer than ever with key partners to ensure that we are continuously joined up in bettering the response to VIAWG from the entire criminal justice system, including implementing recommendations made from the Gillen Review in conjunction with the Department of Justice.

“Officers also work in collaboration with Safeguarding Board NI to ensure that any investigative issues are identified at an early stage and learning can be highlighted and embedded.”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “Allegations of this nature against police officers are a key priority for the Police Service. We are committed to continuously reviewing and improving our approach to investigations which are regularly scrutinised at a senior level.

“These investigations are, where appropriate, led by the Police Ombudsman. The Police Service works to strict guidelines about inappropriate behaviour and independent, confidential reporting phones lines are available for both members of the public and police service colleagues to raise any concerns.

“Any allegation, disclosure or conviction of sexual harassment or abuse perpetrated by an officer or member of staff is robustly investigated.”

Under Freedom of Information, the PSNI had initially released data on the number of complaints of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation of crime victims and child abuse made against police officers, special constables and police community support officers in the PSNI covering the last five years.

The PSNI disclosed that during the listed time period a total of 39 officers were subject to internal investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct. The PSNI broke the figure down for each year;-

2016/17 – 4 officers

2017/18 – 5 officers

2018/19 – 7 officers

2019/20 – 13 officers

2020/21 – 10 officers

