Scam warning: PSNI alert over Danske Bank ‘payment team’ texts

The PSNI has issued a warning over a text-message scam after Danske Bank said it was “aware” of the “fraudulent texts” which claim to be sent on its behalf.

The fraud sees victims sent a text message claiming to be from the ‘Danske Bank Payment Team’.

The text message outlines details of a bogus payment and asks potential victims to get in touch with ‘Fraud Prevention’ via telephone if they don’t recognise the “payment request”.

But the phone number doesn’t connect customers to ‘Fraud Prevention’ at all and Danske Bank are warning customers not to call the number.

PSNI Omagh shared a post by Danske Bank UK yesterday.

A spokesperson for the bank said: “We’re aware of fraudulent texts claiming to come from ‘Danske Bank Payment Team’.

“Please remember you should never call a phone number or click on any links in unexpected emails or texts, even if they look genuine.

“If ever in doubt, calls us on the number on the back of your bank card.”

The spokesperson added: “If you’ve called the number or replied to the text, please contact us.”

Examples of the fraudulent texts shared by the bank read: “Dear Customer,

“Your payment request to Blockchain Technology Ltd for 1,720.00 GBP has been referred for further verification. If you recognise this payment please reply Y to confirm, if you DO NOT recognise this payment call Fraud Prevention immediately on 03302235862.

“Danske Bank Payment Team.”

A PSNI Facebook page shared the post with the hashtag #ScamWise.