Scammer left speechless after he rings P.S.N.I. sergeant's phone

A would-be scammer got the shock of his life when he realised the person he was trying to defraud on the other end of the phone was a P.S.N.I. officer.

The bizarre incident occurred in a P.S.N.I. station in Bangor on Friday morning.

"A scammer has just phoned the duty sergeant's phone from the other side of the world and told us our computer terminal is infected with a virus," said the P.S.N.I.

"I let him ramble a few minutes before breaking the good news that he was through to the police," added police.

The P.S.N.I. are using the incident to warn the public to be vigilant when answering phone calls from numbers they do not recognise.

"Not everyone still aware though and we were chatting to an elderly gentleman today who had never heard of scam calls.

The incident occurred on Friday morning.

"Not everyone follows the press and social media so important friends and family talk with any potentially vulnerable people they know to pre warn them," said the P.S.N.I.