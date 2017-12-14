Scammer steals £86k from church

Thieves have stolen £86,000 from a Co Londonderry church after a computer was hacked by a scammer.

The incident happened at the Parish of Banagher after a priest was misled by a person posing as an “engineer”, who rang him and claimed his broadband had been hacked.

Police said the fraudster told him he needed to remotely access the computer to resolve the issue.

Money was stolen from the parish bank account as a result.

The theft was reported to the PSNI on December 2 and parishioners were told about the incident during Sunday mass.