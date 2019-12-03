Scammers steal over £2,000 from east Antrim resident

Police in Larne have issued advice after a resident was the victim of a scam involving online banking.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A customer was having some difficulties with the online account and looked for the customer services number.

PSNI.

“The customer services number was called and the customer then received two calls from what was believed to be local Northern Irish numbers.

“The customer was sure this was a call from the bank as they knew their details and allowed them to take over the phone. As a result of this the customer lost over £2,000 from online bank accounts.

“Please be cautious online. We all need to stay one step ahead of the criminal. If you have any doubt about a call or transaction online, don’t do it.”