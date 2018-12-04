School children witness fatal shooting of man outside N.I. school

School children were present when a man was shot dead outside a Northern Ireland school on Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred near St Mary's Christian Brothers' Grammar School in Belfast.

The scene of a suspected shooting in West Belfast. (Photo: Pacemaker)

“It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today," said SDLP councillor, Tim Attwood.

“A number of pupils witnessed this fatality and are understandably very disturbed and frightened after this reckless act occurred nearby the school gates.

“There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality.

“I cannot stress enough that any information relating to this incident must be passed to the PSNI immediately.”

People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll, said "hearing reports that somebody has been shot several times on the Glen Road."

The incident resulted in the PSNI issuing advice to parents on how they can collect their children from school.

"St Theresa’s youth club centre is open and is going to act as a collection point. If you’re currently walking about looking for your lift home, head there. Parents if speaking to your children tell them to go to the youth club and collect them from there."