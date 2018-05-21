SDLP leader: I support scrapping of anti-abortion clause in constitution

Colum Eastwood has said that he would back a ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming abortion referendum in the Republic.

In a move welcomed by pro-choice campaigners online – but which is likely to upset some of the party’s traditional Catholic voter base – the SDLP leader declared that the matter of terminations should be something politicians decide for themselves, not something which is enshrined in the constitution.

Colum Eastwood appeared on BBC Newsline on Monday evening where he said: “I don’t believe that abortion should be dealt with in the Irish constitution.

“Bunreacht na hEireann [as the constitution is known in Irish] is not the place to deal with issues like abortion.

“In fact, because it’s in there, it’s made it very, very difficult – impossible in fact – for legislators to deal with some of the more hard issues.”

He added that “I would support [the campaign called] Repeal the Eighth” (as the ‘Yes’ campaign is often referred to).

He also described himself and his colleaugues as being “proud” of the party’s “pro-life” stance.

The BBC online further goes on to quote him as saying: “I would be pro-life, but I understand that there are very difficult situations that families and doctors have been put in because of the restrictions in the law and I for one want to see people’s lives made easier around that.”

It also adds that he is “quite uncomfortable” with the idea of unrestricted abortions up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy – something the government is expected to bring forward if and when repeal happens.

Mr Eastwood’s comments this evening come after controversy on Saturday, when the party adopted a position of being formally pro-life, but also letting people choose whether or not to back abortion as a matter of individual conscience.

Ex-party leader Dr Alasdair McDonnell had described the policy as making little sense.

Read more about that here.

Mr Eastwood’s position is in stark contrast to the Catholic church.

It has issued a number of statements recently about abortion, and one on Monday from Bishop Ray Browne of Kerry said: “I am voting ‘No’... I encourage, you to do the same.

“Please pray that the people of our country will choose to vote ‘No’, thus honouring and defending the life of every unborn child.

“I conclude with the words of Pope Francis: No alleged right to one’s own body can justify a decision to terminate the life of an innocent child growing in the mother’s womb’.”