SDLP tells sex crime councillor to resign

The SDLP has urged one of its former councillors to resign his seat on Antrim and Newtownabbey Council after he was convicted of sexual assault.

Brian Duffin, 73, of Cargin Road in Toomebridge, Co Antrim was convicted at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in her own home.

The court heard that he had “stuck his tongue” into a 17-year-old girl’s mouth, had one hand on her breast and the other on her inner thigh during the sexual assault on June 16, 2016.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had “given the matter careful consideration” but that the victim was a “very credible witness” whose account had been “straightforward and matter of fact”.

Duffin was released on bail to August 7. Judge Broderick said he would pass sentence once a pre-sentence probation report was ready.

He resigned from the SDLP in February pending the outcome of the case.

The party has now urged Mr Duffin to resign his seat on Antrim and Newtownabbey council.

A party spokesperson told the News Letter yesterday: “Mr Duffin is no longer an SDLP councillor.

“The party unreservedly condemn Mr Duffin’s actions and he should resign his seat immediately.”