Sean Brown case: Government to go to Supreme Court over ruling on inquiry for murdered GAA official

Sean Brown, who was abducted from Bellaghy GAA grounds in May 1997 and murdered by loyalists. Credit: PACEMAKER

The UK government is to go to the Supreme Court over the case of murdered GAA official Sean Brown.

The move comes after Belfast’s Court of Appeal ruled Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn must set up a public inquiry into the 1997 killing.

Judges today (2nd) affirmed a previous High Court verdict that the government acted unlawfully in failing to hold an inquiry, ordering the Secretary of State to put one in place. It was stated those orders would come into effect at the start of next month.

This evening, a UK government argued the ruling “raises matters of constitutional significance” over who can set up inquiries, which officials think could have ramifications far beyond the Sean Brown case specifically.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn is to go to the Supreme Court over a verdict that the government acted unlawfully in refusing a public inquiry into the 1997 killing of GAA official Sean Brown. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Said a spokesman: “We acknowledge the court's decisions and now intend to seek permission to appeal from the Supreme Court, because this judgment and the terms of the mandatory order raise matters of constitutional significance that go beyond this individual case.

“The court previously invited the Secretary of State to reflect on the judgment and has reiterated today that this process should continue. We will of course respond to the court on that issue in early June.

"This will not, however, delay our determination to repeal and replace the Legacy Act, and to implement mechanisms that are human-rights compliant.”

Mr Brown, a 61-year-old father of six, was abducted by a Loyalist Volunteer Force gang as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones GAA Club in Co Londonderry back in May 1997.

The father of six was bundled into the boot of his car, taken to Randalstown and shot dead. No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

It emerged last year that state agents were among more than 25 people linked by intelligence to the killing.

The initial court ruling that an inquiry must be held led to fresh fears of an imbalance in how Northern Ireland’s Troubles-related past is investigated. The courts also ordered a public inquiry into the killing of lawyer Pat Finucane.