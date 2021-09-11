The arrest took place on February 5, after event to mark the murder of five people by the UDA outside Sean Graham Bookmakers on the Ormeau Road in February 1992.

Two passing probationary PSNI officers were directed to intervene by superior officers. Up to 40 people were at the event when Covid rules limited public gatherings to six.

The officers approached a survivor of the atrocity, Mark Sykes, and soon after arrested him on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest. But after an outcry from nationalist representatives, Chief Constable Simon Byrnes suspended one officer, “repositioned” the other, and apologised for their conduct.

Today the News Letter can reveal that one of the officers remains suspended after seven months while the other remains ‘repositioned’ - understood to mean restricted to back office duties.

However the PSNI have said they cannot complete their internal investigation until the Police Ombudsman has completed its inquiry into an allegation of assault and unlawful arrest. In turn the Ombudsman says it cannot conclude its case until any potential PPS prosecution concludes.

A PPS spokeswoman said it received the file from the Ombudsman on 12 April. “Advice has been sought from independent counsel and is due imminently. Decisions will issue as soon as possible once the advice is received.”

Policing Board member Trevor Clarke MLA said last night: “It is ridiculous that the PPS has taken five months to review this file and have still not made any decision. In the meantime, we can only imagine the serious impact this is having on the careers and mental health of the police officers after seven months.”

