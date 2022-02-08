Sean Graham slayings: Murder spree set in motion the deaths of two UDA figures years later

Plaque honouring members of the South Belfast UDA

Raymond Elder and Joe Bratty were widely rumoured to have played a role in the 1992 massacre, but were never convicted in relation to it.

On July 31, 1994, the book Lost Lives says that the pair were shot by two men with AK47s who jumped out of a white van as the loyalists crossed the Ormeau Road at Rushfield Avenue (near the Vineyard off-licence today).

They had reportedly been on “a weekend drinking spree” following a wedding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RUC officers had chased the IRA team’s car across the Ormeau Bridge after the shooting and opened fire on the gang, but an angry crowd gathered and prevented the gunmen from being apprehended.

Elder was aged 32 and also known as Snowy, and Bratty was 33 with three children.

Elder had previously been charged in relation to the 1992 Sean Graham massacre but charges had been dropped.

Bratty meanwhile was said to have been in court on the day the bookie massacre occurred, but held the post of Ormeau district commander in the UDA, according to Lost Lives, and therefore was thought to have sanctioned the shootings.

On August 31, 1994, two months after the killing of Bratty and Elder, the IRA declared a ceasefire.

Ultimately two men were charged with Bratty and Edler’s murders, but were acquitted in 1996.

A Catholic youth worker who had tried to do cross-community activities with Bratty while the loyalist was still a teenager recalled that he and his friends had the letters ’KKK’ tattooed on themselves.

The youth worker was quoted in Lost Lives as saying: “Joe was tough and aggressive but also vulnerable and impressionable...

“He had great potential but it was wasted.

“There was nothing inherently evil about Joe Bratty. He wasn’t born a killer.”

Lost Lives also quotes Ulster Unionist MP Rev Martin Smyth as saying: “I’m aware there were attempts on these men’s lives over a period of seven or eight years. “They were pursued with a deadly purpose without being brought to a public trial.

“The IRA seem to think they have the right to do whatever they want.”

More from this reporter:

Click here: DUP brother of UDA sectarian murder victim Gavin Brett breaks 20 year silence

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.