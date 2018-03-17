Search for trio after purse stolen from elderly person’s home

Three men stole a purse from an elderly householder today in a brazen St Patrick’s Day robbery.

Police said three men entered a house in the Russell Drive area of Lurgan between 2:30 and 2:45pm.

They stole a purse from the elderly householder before exiting through the rear door.

A PSNI statement said: “We recognise the traumatic nature of these crimes for older people and their families. As a consequence we ask that anyone with information please contact 101 quoting reference 740 17/03/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”