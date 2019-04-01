Search underway to recover remains of murdered Lisa Dorrian

A widespread police search has taken place today by police for murdered Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian.

The search took place near the Co Down caravan park from which she vanished in 2005.

Lisa Dorrian

Around 20 specially trained PSNI officers arrived in Ballyhalbert on the Ards Peninsula this morning.

Lisa disappeared 14 years ago after a night out socialising.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, said: “The determination of the PSNI to bring those who killed Lisa Dorrian to justice is as strong today as it has ever been.

"I can confirm that a large scale search operation is taking place today in the caravan park in Ballyhalbert where Lisa was last seen alive, as well as the disused airfield behind.

The large-scale police search for murdered Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian is underway near the Co Down caravan park, Lisa disappeared 14 years ago after a night out socialising.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

"We will also be searching a number of other areas over the coming days.

“The purpose of the search operation is two-fold: Firstly I want to recover Lisa’s body and allow the Dorrian family to finally put Lisa to rest. And secondly I am looking for evidence relating to her disappearance.

“Our relationship with Lisa’s family remains very positive and they have been updated on the current investigative position.”

