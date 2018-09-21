Searches conducted in bid to find ‘dumped cats’

Residents have been conducting searches across remote areas of Larne this week in an effort to locate a litter of kittens that had been reportedly ‘dumped’.

A motorist reported seeing the animals in a bag on a country road outside the Co. Antrim town at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 19.

It is understood the woman attempted to recover the cats and bring them to safety, but they were too frightened and did not want to leave with her.

A resident who wished to remain anonymous, detailed the incident to the Larne Times.

The resident said: “The bag was dumped at the bottom of Mullaghsandal Road at the Drumnadonaghy juction, just 100 yards up the Mullaghsandal Road.

“A passing motorist stopped, but the cats were so frightened she was unable to get them. The mother cat was there and at least three kittens, however there could be more.

“We have search parties out looking for them as they are only about six weeks old. If we can find them, there is a foster home waiting for them.”

On a brighter note, the woman contacted the Times on September 21 to say that the searches had been successful and that the cats have been located. She added: “The team are trying to trap them. They are all together at the moment and in a sheltered place.”

Commenting on the issue, a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our animal welfare team are currently making enquiries.

“Abandoning an animal is a crime and we would encourage anyone that may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information that may assist an investigation by council to contact our Animal Welfare Service on 028 25 633134.”

The spokesperson confirmed the incident had not been reported to the local authority.