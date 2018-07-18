Second arrest over attack at home of former Sinn Fein president

A second man has been arrested by detectives investigating an attack on the home of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in west Belfast.

The 46-year-old was detained yesterday on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, in relation to the incident on Friday when industrial fireworks were thrown at the homes of Mr Adams and his fellow Sinn Fein member Bobby Storey.

A 35-year-old arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail. A number of properties in west Belfast have been searched by police.

No-one was injured by the blasts but a car in the driveway of Mr Adams’ home was damaged.

Sinn Fein organised a rally in support of Mr Adams and Mr Storey at the site of the old Andersonstown police station on Monday evening.